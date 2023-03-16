 Skip navigation
Julian Love, Devin Bush visit Seahawks today

  
Published March 16, 2023 12:33 AM
The Seahawks will have in-person discussions with a couple of young free agent defenders today.

Former Giants safety Julian Love and former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush are visiting the Seahawks on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 24-year-old Love is the No. 61 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents . He was a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Giants who had his best year last season, starting 16 games after being primarily a backup for the first three years of his NFL career.

The 24-year-old Bush was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Last year he played in all 17 games for the Steelers and was on the field for 62 percent of their defensive snaps.