U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates among first-year eligibles for Hall of Fame in 2024

  
Published February 10, 2023 04:31 AM
The 2023 class of inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was unveiled at the NFL Honors show on Thursday night and it won’t be too long before deliberations will begin on who will be joining the group in 2024.

A number of players will be under consideration for the first time and two names stand out as strong contenders to be elected right out of the gate.

Defensive end Julius Peppers was a three-time All-Pro and he made two NFL All-Decade teams while playing for the Panthers, Bears, and Packers from 2002 to 2018. His 159.5 sacks rank fourth in NFL history.

Antonio Gates played tight end for the Chargers for 16 years and ranks 17th all-time in receptions with 955 catches. He’s third behind Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten among tight ends and Gates, who did not play college football, caught more touchdowns than either of those players. His 116 scores ranks seventh in NFL history.

Gates did serve a four-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation and that will likely be a factor in how his candidacy is viewed by voters.

Other players who will be eligible for the first time include safety Eric Berry, running back Jamaal Charles, quarterback Andrew Luck, and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata.