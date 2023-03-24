 Skip navigation
Justin Bethel re-signs with Dolphins

  
Published March 24, 2023 11:22 AM
The Dolphins are bringing back one of their key special teams players.

Justin Bethel has re-signed with Miami, the team announced on Friday.

Bethel joined the Dolphins at the start of the 2022 season. He appeared in all 17 games for Miami, playing 83 percent of the club’s special teams snaps and 11 percent of the defensive snaps.

A sixth-round pick in 2012, Bethel has been a heavy special teams contributor throughout his career. He is a three-time Pro Bowler from the unit, having been selected for it in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

After spending his first six seasons with the Cardinals, Bethel has also spent time with Atlanta, Baltimore, and New England.

In 176 career games with 14 starts, Bethel has picked up five interceptions, 24 passes defensed, and five forced fumbles.