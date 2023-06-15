Justin Fields: Chemistry really picked up quickly with DJ Moore

Bears teammates have remarked on how quickly the connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore has developed since the start of the team’s offseason program and the interior view of the partnership is similar to the exterior one.

The team wrapped up its minicamp on Thursday and Fields spoke to reporters before heading off on a short break. Fields said that the two players found common ground early in their working relationship and that the chemistry between them is in a good place as they head to their first training camp together.

“It did come on quickly ,” Fields said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “I didn’t really expect anything because it’s different for each guy, but I feel like with DJ, his body language is pretty easy to read. Early on we communicated on how we want each route ran and stuff like that. Of course, he has a lot of experience. He’s been in the league for a good period of time now. He’s played a lot of football, so he knows different coverages really well. That’s one thing that I was kind of impressed about with the offense coming in and just understanding, seeing coverages really well on short routes and stuff like that. He’s been great. And you know, the chemistry has really picked up.”

Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney have missed time this spring as they recover from injuries and building chemistry across the entire unit will be a key to the offense’s development during training camp. Having Fields and Moore already ahead of the game should help that process a great deal.