Justin Fields practiced Friday, listed as doubtful for Sunday

Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a step toward returning to action on Friday.

Fields took part in practice as a limited participant for the first time since he injured his right thumb in the team’s Week Six loss to the Packers. Videos from the open portion of the session show Fields throwing passes with no apparent difficulty.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier in the week that Tyson Bagent will make his third straight start against the Saints on Sunday. Fields has officially been listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), guard Nate Davis (knee), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), and linebacker Terell Smith (illness) have been ruled out. Tackle Braxton Jones (neck) is their lone questionable player.