Justin Fields returns to Ohio State to graduate

Bears quarterback Justin Fields didn’t need to finish his degree at Ohio State. But he chose to do it and, on Sunday, it became official.

Via NBC Sports Chicago, Fields continued his coursework after leaving school for the NFL in 2021, and he participated in Sunday’s graduation ceremony . He opted to leave school after his junior year.

Fields earned a degree in consumer and family financial services.

The twelfth overall pick in 2021, Fields has arguably become the league’s most dangerous running threat at the quarterback position. As he prepares for his third NFL season, the Bears are working to put more talent around him -- and to develop him more as a passer.

If it works, he could become one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.