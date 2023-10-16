Justin Fields unlikely to play this week due to right thumb injury

Bears quarterback Justin Fields dislocated his right thumb during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and it looks like he will miss Week Seven as a result of the injury.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said at a Monday press conference that it is doubtful that Fields will be able to play against the Raiders. He said the team would have a firmer idea about Fields’ availability later this week and that an overall timetable for his return to action would also come into focus over the coming days.

Eberflus said that “grip strength” is the major issue for Fields and that will be a determining factor in any return plans.

Rookie Tyson Bagent replaced Fields during the loss to Minnesota and the Bears also have Nathan Peterman on their practice squad.