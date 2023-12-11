Justin Herbert has a fractured right index finger

Sunday’s loss to the Broncos dealt a serious blow to the Chargers’ playoff hopes and an injury to quarterback Justin Herbert might put the final nails in the coffin.

Herbert was ruled out with a right index finger injury he suffered in the first half of the game and head coach Brandon Staley said after the game that Herbert has been diagnosed with a fracture.

Staley said that a timetable for his return will take shape in the coming days. Given where we are in the season, it’s possible that Herbert will not play again this season.

With a Thursday game against the Raiders on tap, Easton Stick will almost certainly be starting in Week 15 for a 5-8 Chargers team that is just about out of chances to salvage their season.