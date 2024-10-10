Justin Herbert: Have to be patient with offense, panicking doesn’t help

The Chargers lost two straight games heading into their Week Five bye and their offense was a big reason why they fell short both times.

The defense held their opponents to 37 points, but they only scored 20 — none in the second half — while picking up 390 yards of offense against the Steelers and the Chiefs. The bye week gave quarterback Justin Herbert and other injured players a chance to heal up along with a chance for the entire unit to continue getting comfortable in a scheme that was installed this offseason.

On Wednesday, Herbert said the team has to allow that to continue without pressing because the results aren’t exactly what they’d like.

“You have to be patient and understand that, hey, we’re going to get things right,” Herbert said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “We haven’t played the way we want to, but there’s never a time to panic. Panicking doesn’t help. We got the right guys out there. It’s a new offense. It’s a tough offense. We’re going to get it picked up and no one is panicking or worried about that. As long as we’re moving forward and getting better, that’s all you can ask.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said he’s looking for “crisper, sharper” play and their first attempt to show they can provide it will come against a Broncos defense that has been playing well the last few weeks.