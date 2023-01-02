 Skip navigation
Top News

Justin Herbert: Mike Williams about as special as it gets

  
Published January 2, 2023 07:36 AM
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams provided one of the highlight reel plays of the 2022 season during Sunday’s 31-10 win over the Rams.

Williams leaped while reaching back with his right hand to snag a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert while rotating toward the sideline and then got both feet down before going out of bounds. It was an 18-yard gain, but it garnered a big reaction from Herbert.

“I don’t know how anyone else does anything with that ,” Herbert said, via Jim Alexander of the Los Angeles Daily News. “He’s about as special as it gets.”

Williams has missed four games this season and Keenan Allen has missed seven, but they combined for 12 catches and 154 yards in Sunday’s win. Herbert likes having both players healthy at the same time.

“I think it’s huge knowing that you got those guys out there,” Herbert said. “They’re two of the best receivers in the game and to have those guys out there on the field, it opens up so much more for our offense. And we know that, hey, on third down, we’ve got to find those guys. They’re gonna beat man coverage, they’re going to understand where to sit in zone coverage. And they’re really smart, they’re athletic, talented. Having those guys on the field really helps us.”

The Chargers have won four straight games and can sew up the No. 5 seed in the AFC with a win against the Broncos in Week 18. That would send them on the road to face the Jaguars or Titans and having both wideouts available would likely make them an appealing pick to move on.