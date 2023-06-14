 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert on possible “hold in": I understand QB’s responsibility, guess we’ll see

  
Published June 14, 2023 01:42 PM
Chris Simms tells Mike Florio how Justin Herbert earned the No. 4 slot on the Top 40 QB Countdown, from his consistent mechanics to being in the conversation for the best pocket-passer in the NFL.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley called himself hopeful and confident that the team will be able to come to an agreement on a contract extension with quarterback Justin Herbert, but talks are only being described as “ongoing” at this point.

There’s a window to negotiate with the offseason program coming to an end, so that status could change in the coming weeks and that would make everyone on both sides happy heading into training camp. The other option is that the status quo remains in place and Herbert was asked on Wednesday about what he’d do in that circumstance.

Specifically, Herbert was asked if he would consider a “hold in” that sees him report to training camp without taking part in practices.

“The role of the quarterback is to be out there for his team and to do everything he can to put that team in a position to win,” Herbert said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “I understand that responsibility. It’s something that we’ll address when the time comes, but I guess we’ll see .”

With a new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and a first-round wide receiver in Quentin Johnston, any practice time without Herbert would be an unpleasant development for the Chargers and it will be one they won’t have to contemplate if contract talks pick up in the near future.