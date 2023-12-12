Justin Jefferson limited in Tuesday’s practice

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has a chest injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Coach Kevin O’Connell called Jefferson day to day on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Vikings listed Jefferson as limited in practice.

He played only 13 of 72 snaps Sunday in his return, having missed the previous seven game with a hamstring injury. Jefferson went to a local hospital for evaluation but returned home with the team.

Jefferson had two catches for 27 yards against the Raiders, giving him 38 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) and offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (ankle) did not practice Tuesday.

Offensive guard Ed Ingram (hip) and offensive guard Dalton Risner (ankle) were limited.