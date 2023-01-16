 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Jefferson on extension: If they want me here, I’m here

  
Published January 16, 2023 11:02 AM
nbc_pft_vikingsv2_230116
January 16, 2023 08:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings' rally came up short in a season-ending defeat to the New York Giants.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s third NFL season ended with Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Giants and turning to the offseason means questions about his contract.

The 2020 first-round pick is able to sign a long-term deal before his fourth season and he indicated that he’s ready to talk about an extension if the Vikings are willing to do the same.

“I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted. If they want me here , I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

It’s safe to assume that the Vikings are going to want Jefferson around for a long time. The question will be how negotiations unfold now that Jefferson is eligible to sign a long-term deal because Jefferson will be in line for a massive deal after establishing himself as one of the best players in the league over his first three seasons.