Justin Jefferson on extension: If they want me here, I’m here

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s third NFL season ended with Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Giants and turning to the offseason means questions about his contract.

The 2020 first-round pick is able to sign a long-term deal before his fourth season and he indicated that he’s ready to talk about an extension if the Vikings are willing to do the same.

“I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted. If they want me here , I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

It’s safe to assume that the Vikings are going to want Jefferson around for a long time. The question will be how negotiations unfold now that Jefferson is eligible to sign a long-term deal because Jefferson will be in line for a massive deal after establishing himself as one of the best players in the league over his first three seasons.