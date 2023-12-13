Justin Jefferson says he’s playing Saturday

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said that wide receiver Justin Jefferson has a good chance of playing against the Bengals in Week 15 despite the chest injury he suffered last Sunday and Jefferson gave an even more positive response when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Jefferson said that he will be in the lineup this weekend and that he anticipates taking on a full workload. The Vikings listed him as limited in Tuesday’s practice.

Jefferson was taken to the hospital after being injured in Las Vegas and said that they “had to evaluate everything that was going on with my body” even though he felt like he could continue playing. Jefferson cited internal bleeding and broken ribs as concerns that medical personnel wanted to rule out.

The wideout said the final diagnosis was “an inner bruise, but nothing to really affect me” as he prepares to help the team take another step toward the postseason this Saturday.