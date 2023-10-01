Justin Jefferson’s 4-yard touchdown reception draws Vikings within 10-7
Published October 1, 2023 01:51 PM
Justin Jefferson thought he had a 2-yard touchdown reception on the Vikings’ first drive. Tight end Josh Oliver negated it with a holding penalty, and Kirk Cousins ended up throwing a 99-yard pick-six to Sam Franklin.
Down 10-0, Jefferson and the Vikings have responded.
Jefferson caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cousins with 9:43 left in the second quarter.
The Vikings now trail 10-7.
Jefferson has four catches for 37 yards, and Cousins has completed 7 of 9 passes for 50 yards with a touchdown and an interception.