Justin Jefferson’s 4-yard touchdown reception draws Vikings within 10-7

Justin Jefferson thought he had a 2-yard touchdown reception on the Vikings’ first drive. Tight end Josh Oliver negated it with a holding penalty, and Kirk Cousins ended up throwing a 99-yard pick-six to Sam Franklin.

Down 10-0, Jefferson and the Vikings have responded.

Jefferson caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cousins with 9:43 left in the second quarter.

The Vikings now trail 10-7.

Jefferson has four catches for 37 yards, and Cousins has completed 7 of 9 passes for 50 yards with a touchdown and an interception.