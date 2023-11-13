Justin Madubuike: Defensive performance “just shocking” in loss to Browns

The Ravens came into Week 10 on a four-game winning streak that had vaulted them to the top of list of contending teams in the AFC and it looked like they would stay there when they opened up a 14-point lead on the Browns early in the fourth quarter of the game.

Cleveland would score the final 16 points of the game, however, and the Ravens were left to lick their wounds after a 33-31 home loss. Some of the points came on a Greg Newsome II interception return for a touchdown, but the Ravens defense focused on its inability to put the game away with such a big lead.

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike called the unit’s inability to stop the Browns from going on long scoring drives in the second half “just shocking” given how well they had been playing in the weeks leading up to Sunday and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney said the Browns’ success running the ball was particularly galling.

“It bothers you a lot,” Clowney said, via the team’s website. “We take pride on not giving up a lot of rushing yards in the run game and today they moved the ball very well on us up front and in the secondary.”

The Ravens wouldn’t have run away with the AFC North by beating the Browns, but their lead would have looked a lot safer than it does on Monday morning. They are 7-3 with the Browns and Steelers right behind them at 6-3 as what should be a thrilling stretch run gets underway in the division.