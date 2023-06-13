Justin Madubuike on being in final year of contract: I’m putting my head down and working

Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, but he said on Tuesday that his next contract isn’t the biggest thing on his mind right now.

Madubuike has taken on a starting role up front in Baltimore over the last two seasons and he’s coming off a 42-tackle, 5.5-sack season that cemented him a key part of the team’s defense. It was a positive development for a player who became eligible for an extension this offseason, but Madubuike said his approach to things isn’t changing because of his new circumstances.

“Everybody at this point in their career when they’re past three years, you can make it a bigger deal than it is or you can just put your head down and work hard,” Madubuike said. “I choose to pick that route. Every year’s a big year , I feel like. It doesn’t change nothing.”

Linebacker Patrick Queen and running back J.K. Dobbins were the Ravens’ top two picks in 2020 and they’re also up for extensions, so the Ravens will have some choices to make about who they want to continue building around in the years to come.