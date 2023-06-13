 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Madubuike on being in final year of contract: I’m putting my head down and working

  
Published June 13, 2023 08:46 AM
tJGaxyvVahk2
June 13, 2023 08:38 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Lamar Jackson is ready to take the next step in his career under Todd Monken, landing No. 5 in the Top 40 QB Countdown.

Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, but he said on Tuesday that his next contract isn’t the biggest thing on his mind right now.

Madubuike has taken on a starting role up front in Baltimore over the last two seasons and he’s coming off a 42-tackle, 5.5-sack season that cemented him a key part of the team’s defense. It was a positive development for a player who became eligible for an extension this offseason, but Madubuike said his approach to things isn’t changing because of his new circumstances.
“Everybody at this point in their career when they’re past three years, you can make it a bigger deal than it is or you can just put your head down and work hard,” Madubuike said. “I choose to pick that route. Every year’s a big year , I feel like. It doesn’t change nothing.”

Linebacker Patrick Queen and running back J.K. Dobbins were the Ravens’ top two picks in 2020 and they’re also up for extensions, so the Ravens will have some choices to make about who they want to continue building around in the years to come.