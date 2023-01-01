 Skip navigation
Justin Outten will call Broncos offensive plays Sunday

  
Published January 1, 2023 07:24 AM
The Broncos will have a new head coach for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and they’ll also have a new offensive play caller.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has tabbed offensive coordinator Justin Outten for the job. The Broncos opened the season with head coach Nathaniel Hackett calling the offensive plays and he turned the responsibility over to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in late November.

At the time, Kubiak’s experience calling plays was said to be the reason why he got the job over Outten. That experience hasn’t done anything to help the Broncos win games, so Rosburg has decided to go a different direction over his two-game stint running the club.

Rosburg also fired special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry since being named as Hackett’s interim replacement this week.