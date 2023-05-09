 Skip navigation
Juwann Winfree agrees to deal with Colts

  
Published May 9, 2023 11:31 AM

Wide receiver Juwann Winfree will be joining the Colts.

Winfree’s agent Mike McCartney announced on Tuesday that his client has agreed to terms with Indianapolis. It is a one-year deal with no other terms disclosed.

The Broncos took Winfree with a sixth-round pick in 2019 and he played three games before going on injured reserve as a rookie. He signed to the Packers practice squad after being cut in 2020 and appeared in 12 games for Green Bay over the last three seasons.

Winfree didn’t catch any passes in Denver, but had nine catches for 75 yards during his time with the Packers. He also saw time on special teams with both teams.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m. ET: The Colts announced the signing and that they have waived defensive end Guy Thomas.