U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Kadarius Toney: Chiefs environment is just life-changing

  
Published February 12, 2023 08:06 PM
nbc_nfl_reidpresser_230212
February 13, 2023 12:21 AM
Andy Reid shouts out his players and the opposing Eagles' coaching staff after Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs traded for wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the middle of this season with the hope that he could rediscover the playmaking ability that led the Giants to make him a first-round pick in 2021 and Super Bowl LVII provided a stage for him to do exactly that.

Toney didn’t play a ton of snaps on offense, but caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter to put the Chiefs up for the first time all night. The Kansas City defense forced a punt on the ensuing Eagles possession and Toney returned it 65 yards to set up a Skyy Moore touchdown catch that extend Kansas City’s lead to 35-27.

It was longest punt return in Super Bowl history and Toney expressed his gratitude to the Chiefs for bringing him to the team after the 38-35 win wrapped up on Sunday night.

“Right now, I’m just grateful man,” Toney said. “You know, thankful for the organization for really accepting me and letting me be the player I can be. . . .The environment is just life-changing. You can just only imagine the coaches and the entire organization, just the energy you feel in the building day in and day out. It’s different. It makes you want to go out there and be the best player you can be.”

The Chiefs gave up third- and sixth-round picks for Toney and it’s probably safe to say that there’s no buyer’s remorse after what he did to help them win a championship on Sunday night.