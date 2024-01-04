Kadarius Toney, Donovan Smith out of practice after practicing Thursday

The Chiefs have said that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play against the Chargers in Week 18, but they haven’t announced plans for the rest of the roster at this point.

Wednesday’s practice provided some reason to think wide receiver Kadarius Toney and left tackle Donovan Smith might get some work before the postseason, but Thursday’s injury report makes that seem less likely. Toney (hip, ankle) and Smith (neck) were both out after participating in practice on Wednesday.

Toney has missed the last two games and Smith has missed four games.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) look like good bets to sit after missing a second straight practice. Running back Isiah Pacheco (quad, shoulder) returned after sitting on Wednesday and was limited along with tight end Travis Kelce (calf).