Ka’imi Fairbairn named AFC special teams player of the week for second time this season

The Texans carried kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn off the field at the end of last Sunday’s game against the Bills, so there probably isn’t much mystery about how the game ended.

Fairbairn made a 59-yard field goal as time expired to lift Houston to a 23-20 home win. Fairbairn also hit a 50-yard kick on the final play of the first half and he had a 47-yarder in between those two kicks, so he came through every time the Texans called his number in Week Five.

The result was recognition as the AFC special teams player of the week for Fairbairn. It’s the second time he’s been honored this season and the fourth time in his career.

Fairbairn is now 11-of-12 on field goals and 9-of-9 on extra points for the season. More of the same could lead to more awards before the year is out.