 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ka’imi Fairbairn named AFC special teams player of the week for second time this season

  
Published October 9, 2024 12:38 PM

The Texans carried kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn off the field at the end of last Sunday’s game against the Bills, so there probably isn’t much mystery about how the game ended.

Fairbairn made a 59-yard field goal as time expired to lift Houston to a 23-20 home win. Fairbairn also hit a 50-yard kick on the final play of the first half and he had a 47-yarder in between those two kicks, so he came through every time the Texans called his number in Week Five.

The result was recognition as the AFC special teams player of the week for Fairbairn. It’s the second time he’s been honored this season and the fourth time in his career.

Fairbairn is now 11-of-12 on field goals and 9-of-9 on extra points for the season. More of the same could lead to more awards before the year is out.