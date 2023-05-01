 Skip navigation
Kansas City attracts 312,000 fans for the three-day draft

  
Published May 1, 2023 05:22 AM
May 1, 2023 08:09 AM
The NFL draft became a road show by accident . And it couldn’t have been drawn up any better.

Via the Kansas City Star, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced that 312,000 fans attended the three-day event in the city whose local team won the most recent Super Bowl.

Pre-draft estimates had landed at 300,000 -- with the possibility of going up to 600,000 based on weather.

By Saturday, the weather was perfect. But the crowd was spotty, as it often is.

It’s the same vibe, no matter where the draft is. Night one: magical. Night two: still pretty good. Day three: what are we doing here?

The TV coverage mirrors that, with the content gradually becoming sports-radio talking points that, for those of us in the business of trafficking in those talking points on a regular basis, holds little interest.

They rarely if ever trumpet the ratings for the third day of the draft. And there’s a good reason for that. For as great as the first round is, rounds four through seven contain few-and-far-between moments of intrigue and interest.

Yes, sure, someone is going to find a Brock Purdy or a Tom Brady or whoever. But it’s impossible to even begin to discern who that could be in the non-stop list of name name name name as the process that comes in like a lion goes out like a lamb.