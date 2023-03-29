 Skip navigation
Katie Blackburn on Joe Mixon: A whole myriad of things that can happen

  
Published March 29, 2023 02:35 PM
Running back Joe Mixon’s future with the Bengals has been a topic of conversation around the team all offseason and nothing has been settled with April about to begin.

That was the word from Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn on Wednesday. Cutting Mixon with a post-June 1 designation would provide the team with over $10 million in cap space and Blackburn indicated that making that move was still possible along with reworking his contract or moving forward under the current pact.

“He’s done a lot of great things for the team. I think he’s still got a lot of great production in him,” Blackburn said, via the team’s website. “There is a whole myriad of things that can happen. And I don’t want to imply that anything is going to happen or not going to happen because it all can depend on so many other things. It’s a big jigsaw puzzle and you put one piece in and maybe that changes the way you see another piece. So we just have to wait and see how things play out a little bit.”

Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans are the other backs currently on the Bengals roster. Any additions to that group in free agency or the draft could signal where the team plans to go with Mixon in 2023.