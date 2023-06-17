 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Fowler wants to 'leave it all out there' at RMC
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Kayvon Thibodeaux: We love being underdogs

  
Published June 17, 2023 07:24 AM
The Giants surprised everybody a year ago as the third NFC East team to qualify for the playoffs. They even won a playoff game.

It hasn’t improved their odds of winning the NFC or even the NFC East for 2023.

The Eagles remain the favorites, with the Cowboys ranked as the top contender in the division.

The Giants, though, believe in themselves and love being “underdogs,” edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Friday.

“I mean, it’s been good for me. I like to lay low,” Thibodeaux told NFL Network. “I’m happy that people are counting us out, cause that gives us more time to just work. We don’t have to answer those questions. We don’t have to worry about everybody looking at us. We can just keep our head down and grind. And I think you know, we love being the underdogs, cause that always gives us that story, that momentum to really work and really go after what we want.”

Thibodeaux, drafted fifth overall in 2022, missed the first two games of his rookie season with a strained hamstring. It took him a while to find his stride, and he finished his first season with four sacks in 14 games. He had 13 quarterback hits and 40 quarterback pressures in 409 pass-rush snaps.

Thibodeaux and the Giants have bigger goals for this season. They hope to win the team’s first division title since 2011.