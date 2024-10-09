 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kayvon Thibodeaux week-to-week after undergoing wrist surgery

  
Published October 9, 2024 01:08 PM

The Giants will likely be without one of their best defensive players for a bit.

Head coach Brian Daboll said in his Wednesday news conference that outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is week-to-week after suffering a wrist injury in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. He had surgery on Wednesday morning to correct the issue.

Thibodeaux played through the injury on Sunday.

Then we got him looked at,” Daboll said, via SNY. “I’m not going to give you a timeline or anything like that. I would just say he’s week-to-week. I’m encouraged with what I’ve heard, but you never know.”

In five games this season, Thibodeaux has 2.0 sacks with three tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.

Additionally, Daboll noted receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) is progressing through the protocol. And running back Devin Singletary (groin) will be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The team’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.