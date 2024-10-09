Kayvon Thibodeaux week-to-week after undergoing wrist surgery

The Giants will likely be without one of their best defensive players for a bit.

Head coach Brian Daboll said in his Wednesday news conference that outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is week-to-week after suffering a wrist injury in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. He had surgery on Wednesday morning to correct the issue.

Thibodeaux played through the injury on Sunday.

“Then we got him looked at,” Daboll said, via SNY. “I’m not going to give you a timeline or anything like that. I would just say he’s week-to-week. I’m encouraged with what I’ve heard, but you never know.”

In five games this season, Thibodeaux has 2.0 sacks with three tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.

Additionally, Daboll noted receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) is progressing through the protocol. And running back Devin Singletary (groin) will be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The team’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.