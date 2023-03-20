Keelan Cole to re-sign with Raiders

Wide receiver Keelan Cole is staying in Las Vegas.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cole has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders. No financial terms have been reported.

Cole joined the Raiders as a free agent last year and played in 14 games during the 2022 season. He caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown and averaged 6.1 yards on 13 punt returns.

Cole caught 28 passes for 449 yards with the Jets in 2021 and had 159 catches for 2,242 yards and 12 touchdowns over four seasons with the Jaguars.

The Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett as free agents last week. Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow join Cole as returning members of the receiving corps.