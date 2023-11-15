Keenan Allen misses Wednesday’s practice, but Chargers “hopeful” he can play

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen had participated in every one of the team’s practices until Wednesday when he sat out with a shoulder injury.

Allen was last on the practice report in Week 8 when he was limited in the final session of the week with a back injury. He also was on it on the Friday before the Week 4 game with a hip injury that limited him.

Coach Brandon Staley said he’s “hopeful” Allen can play Sunday against the Packers.

Allen leads the NFL with 73 catches and has 895 yards and six touchdowns.

Tight end Gerald Everett (back), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (reset) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hip) also sat out Wednesday.

Safety JT Woods (illness) was limited as he works his way back from the reserve/non-football illness list.

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hand) and tackle Rashawn Slater (knee) were full participants.