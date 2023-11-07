Keenan Allen reaches 10,000 career receiving yards: “That’s amazing”

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen topped the 10,000 career receiving yards milestone during Monday night’s win over the Jets, and afterward he said he had impressed even himself.

“That’s amazing. Hard work paying off, consistency, resiliency. I’ve been through a lot, injuries, so it’s nice,” Allen said.

Allen topped the 10,000-yard mark on a sensational leaping one-handed catch which he said he was looking forward to seeing on the highlight shows.

“I haven’t seen it yet, but it felt pretty good on the field,” Allen said.

Among active players, Allen is sixth in career receiving yards behind Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, Travis Kelce and Davante Adams.

Asked if he feels old to be in that kind of company, the 31-year-old Allen said, “No. They still can’t stop me.”