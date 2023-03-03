 Skip navigation
Kellen Moore: Working with Mike McCarthy was “really fun,” he was a great sounding board

  
Published March 3, 2023 05:12 AM
March 2, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Mike McCarthy’s remarks on returning to play calling and evaluate why they're unsure if this will elevate the Cowboys to the next level or be a half-measure.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear this week that he and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore didn’t see eye to eye on their approach to offensive football, but Moore expressed no hard feelngs about working with his former boss.

Moore parted ways with the Cowboys after their playoff loss to the 49ers and McCarthy said this week that Moore “wants to light the scoreboard up, but I want him to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense.” Moore put a more positive spin on coming together with a coach who had a different view of doing things.

“It was really fun just to go through the process of merging worlds. I think that was such a fun process ,” Moore said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “There’s just so many little things as you go through game plans and gamedays as you’re calling the game, just being able to have those conversations about different ways you can go, different paths you can take, he was really a great sounding board for me.”

Moore is now the offensive coordinator of the Chargers and there will be plenty of people watching to see whose offense fares better after the split.