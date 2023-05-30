 Skip navigation
Ken Dorsey: Dalton Kincaid’s role in 2023 “to be determined”

  
Published May 30, 2023 06:55 AM

The Bills’ desire to add tight end Dalton Kincaid to the roster was strong enough for them to trade up in the first round of this year’s draft in order to secure his rights, but they aren’t quite sure about how they will deploy him this season.

That was the message from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey during a press conference on Tuesday. Dorsey said Kincaid’s role is “to be determined” as the team gets to know exactly what he can do over the rest of the offseason and at training camp this summer.

“We’re nowhere close to knowing what the big picture is going to be because we have to learn him and he has to learn us,” Dorsey said, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com.

Kincaid caught 70 passes at Utah last year and the Bills came into the offseason with a need to add reliable pass catchers to go with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, so any plan for the rookie will likely be designed with that need in mind but we’ll have to wait to see what that approach looks like in Buffalo.