Ken Dorsey: I think Dalton Kincaid has made great strides

The Bills have been looking for a strong, consistent second option to receiver Stefon Diggs over the last few years.

Gabe Davis looked like he would emerge as that player after his four-touchdown performance against Kansas City in Buffalo’s divisional-round loss to the Chiefs in the 2021 postseason. And while Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards with seven touchdowns last year, there have still been questions about consistency.

Enter Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo’s first-round pick in this year’s draft out of Utah. The tight end caught 70 passes for 890 yards with eight TDs in his final collegiate season. And by most accounts, he’s turned heads since arriving at Buffalo’s offseason program.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey continued to praise Kincaid for his performance early on in training camp.

“Obviously, there’s a vision for him. There’s a clear way we see him and the way we want to utilize him,” Dorsey said, via Jay Cybulski of BuffaloRumblings.com. “But, I think the biggest thing is you don’t want to skip steps in a player’s development more so than anything. To rush that and not let him learn the foundation of the offense and the core of who we are would be doing him and us a disservice.

“I think he’s made great strides. He continues to grow. In terms of smart, tough, and dependable football players, he’s shown every bit of that throughout this process thus far.”

Buffalo still has Dawson Knox, who signed a four-year extension at the start of the 2022 regular season. And Knox had 48 receptions for 517 yards with six TDs last year.

But Kincaid’s receiving prowess could allow the Bills to create favorable matchups with two tight end formations, keeping opposing defenses off balance.