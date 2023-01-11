 Skip navigation
Top News

Ken Walker sits out Wednesday’s practice

  
Published January 11, 2023 04:23 PM
Seahawks rookie running back Ken Walker III missed practice Wednesday, a day after being estimated as a full participant. It likely is a scheduled rest day, but the status report on Thursday will provide a better idea.

Walker went on the practice report with his ankle injury in Week 14, missing the loss to Carolina on Dec. 11. He has not had a full week of practices since.

The rookie has three consecutive 100-yard games, rushing for 354 yards on 78 carries in that stretch. He gained 1,050 yards and scored nine touchdowns in becoming the second rookie to rush for 1,000 yards in franchise history.

Tight end Noah Fant (knee) returned to limited work, and safety Ryan Neal (knee) remained limited after his first practice since Dec. 9.

Offensive guard Phil Haynes (ankle), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle/quad), cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring), defensive end Shelby Harris (knee), offensive guard Gabe Jackson (rest) and nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles/rest) were non-participants.

Linebacker Bruce Irvin (pectoral) returned to full participation after limited work Tuesday.

Receiver Tyler Lockett (shin), offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), offensive guard Damien Lewis (ankle) and cornerback Tariq Woolen (ankle) again were full participants.