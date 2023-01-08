 Skip navigation
Kendall Fuller’s pick-six of Dak Prescott gives Washington a 13-0 lead

  
Published January 8, 2023 12:25 PM
January 5, 2023 11:49 AM
Sam Howell is set to get the start for the Commanders against the Cowboys, which means Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both going with Dallas to cover the spread against Washington.

The Cowboys are acting as if they have nothing to play for today. Maybe they don’t with the Eagles up 13-0 on the Giants, but that game isn’t over yet.

The Cowboys have 26 yards on four possessions and two turnovers and trail Washington 13-0.

Kendall Fuller dropped a pick-six after slipping on a pass intended for Michael Gallup that hit the Commanders defensive back in the hands. On the next play, Fuller didn’t drop the pick. He took it 29 yards to the end zone on a pass intended for Noah Brown.

The Commanders scored their first touchdown after Cowboys punter Bryan Anger dropped the snap on a punt. Sam Howell threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin two plays later on the rookie quarterback’s first career pass.

Washington should have a huge lead. It got nothing out of punt returner KaVontae Turpin’s fumble at the Dallas 15 when Joey Slye missed a chip-shot 31-yard field goal. Slye also missed an extra point after the Commanders’ second touchdown.

The Commanders reached the Dallas 5-yard line on another possession before Howell was picked by Malik Hooker in the end zone.

Prescott is 2-of-7 for 14 yards.