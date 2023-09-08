Kenneth Walker limited in practice with groin injury

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker was not on the injury report Wednesday. He was on it Thursday.

The team added Walker as a limited participant with a groin injury.

Walker initially injured his groin in a July 27 practice, and coach Pete Carroll downplayed it as “minor.” Walker, though, didn’t return to a full practice until Aug. 17.

Now, he’s on the practice report with the injury.

He finished second to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson in voting for offensive rookie of the year in 2022 after rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Seahawks also added offensive guard Damien Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (resting/knee) and linebacker Boye Mafe (illness) to the injury report, with none of them practicing. Safety Jamal Adams (knee) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring) remained out of practice.

Defensive end Mike Morris (shoulder) and linebacker Darrell Taylor (shoulder) had full practices after being limited Wednesday. Linebacker Derick Hall (shoulder) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) remained limited.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) was among players who again were full participants.