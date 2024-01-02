Kenny Pickett estimated as a full practice participant

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was estimated as a full practice participant Tuesday. It is the first time since Dec. 1 that he has had that listing.

Pickett underwent tightrope surgery for a high-ankle sprain Dec. 4, a day after aggravating his injury in the loss to the Cardinals. He went through two weeks of limited practice time, and, despite being medically cleared late last week, Pickett was inactive Sunday.

Pickett told beat reporters Tuesday the athletic training staff didn’t believe he was healthy enough to play in Week 17, and coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers made Mitch Trubisky the backup to Mason Rudolph last week because Pickett had not gotten any first-team reps.

Pickett remains the starting quarterback on the team’s depth chart, but Tomlin already has announced Rudolph as the starter. Pickett is expected to be the No. 2 against the Ravens.

The Steelers estimated safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral) as non-participants.

Running back Najee Harris (knee), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (groin), offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) and safety Trenton Thompson (neck) were listed as limited.