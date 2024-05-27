Kenny Pickett: Talent around Eagles “pretty special,” couldn’t ask for better group

Kenny Pickett didn’t want to be in Pittsburgh as a backup to Russell Wilson, but he sounds pretty happy about being a backup for Pennsylvania’s other team.

The Eagles traded for Pickett after the Steelers signed Wilson and he’s set to back up Jalen Hurts in an offense that new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is putting together in Philadelphia. In a recent interview, Pickett had nothing but good things to say about both men and lie around the Eagles in general.

“It’s been great,” Pickett said, via Rob Kuester of NBC Philadelphia. “Obviously, Jalen’s an incredibly talented player. He’s played in a similar system, and we’re kinda all learning this new one together. So the communication back and forth in the quarterback room has been awesome with the quarterbacks coaching us and Kellen. I couldn’t ask for a better room, better staff to be working with. Obviously, the talent around this team is pretty special, so it’s a great group to be in.”

Most first-round picks wouldn’t be thrilled about opening their third NFL seasons in a reserve role, but Pickett’s putting a good face on finding himself in that situation