Kenyon Green underwent arthroscopic knee surgery

  
Published March 10, 2023 03:27 PM
March 9, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how seriously the Texans would consider going after Jimmy Garoppolo, given Houston, Carolina and Las Vegas reportedly are expected to have interest in the QB.

Texans starting left guard Kenyon Green underwent <a href="http://">arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports. Green, though, is expected to make a full recovery in time for offseason workouts.

Green is rehabbing at NRG Stadium.

The Texans made Green the 15th overall selection last year, and he started 14 of the 15 games he played. He was called for 12 penalties, including eight holds, and allowed four sacks and 47 pressures in 823 snaps.

“It’s just like my freshman season of college, a lot of learning curves, a lot of just growing pains,” Green told Wilson after the season. “Especially having good vets around me, staying on me, keeping me up on everything. I’m 21 years old. I’m just excited to keep growing.”