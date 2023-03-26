Kevin Colbert now helps former Steelers players transition to life after football

Last year, Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert transitioned into a new role with the team. In that position, he helps Steelers players transition into their own new roles.

Legendary Steelers coach Chuck Noll called a player’s post-football reality his “life’s work.” For Colbert, helping players put their on-field careers behind them could ultimately be the most significant work of his life.

“It helps me ,” Colbert told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Helping them gives you a purpose.”

As explained by Dulac, Colbert conducts monthly virtual meetings that help players get the assistance they might need, from educational opportunities to financial aid to wellness to professional job training.

Colbert is working with the team’s “Lend a Hand” group, started four years ago in memory of former Steelers chairman Dan Rooney.

Per Dulac, 32 players attended the most recent meeting.

“The real purpose is to help all our retired players transition into life after football,” Colbert said. “Mostly it’s for the younger, recently retired guys who are trying to transition into that next phase of life.”

It can be a very difficult transition, given that most players don’t know much other than playing football.

“A player will tell you after [their career] is over they missed the locker room,” Colbert said. “They miss having the ability to talk . . . so they can help each other with that. When we get off the call and they start talking among themselves, they’re going to believe each other more than they’re ever going to believe me. That’s the purpose of it.”

It has helped give Colbert purpose, too.

“When he decided to retire, he didn’t want to retire-retire,” Steelers president Art Rooney II told Dulac, regarding Colbert. “He wants to stay active doing things, and one of the things we talked about was him being more involved with the alumni. He actually came up with the idea to create this program after my dad’s efforts to lend a hand to players over the years. Kevin is passionate about it and dedicated to it. It’s off to a good start.”

If Colbert does that job the way he did his job as G.M. of the team for 22 years, the “Lend a Hand” project will be ridiculously successful.