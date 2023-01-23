 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Mawae leaves Colts to replace Trent Dilfer at Nashville high school

  
Published January 23, 2023 02:00 PM
nbc_fnia_floriobieniemy_230121
January 21, 2023 03:49 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on Eric Bieniemy, who has been in head coach discussions for years, and explains why Indianapolis could be his opportunity to reach the next level.

Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae is leaving the team to take over as head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Matt Fortuna of TheAthletic.com reports. He replaces Trent Dilfer as the school’s head coach.

It appeared former NFL tight end Jason Witten was set to replace Dilfer after the former NFL quarterback accepted the head coaching job at UAB but Witten ended up staying at a high school in Texas. Lipscomb also interviewed former NFL players Jon Kitna and Ty McKenzie.

Lipscomb has become a destination for elite prep players. It went 13-0 last season, winning the TSSAA Division II-AA state title for the second year in a row after finishing second in 2020.

Mawae, a Pro Football Hall of Fame player, spent two seasons coaching with the Colts.