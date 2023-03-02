 Skip navigation
Kevin O’Connell: Just scratching the surface of where we can go with Justin Jefferson

  
Published March 2, 2023 04:59 AM
March 1, 2023 03:04 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell to examine the new energy he instilled in Minnesota and how to get Kirk Cousins to play at his best in the biggest moments.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is eligible for a contract extension and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said this week that the team views getting something done as a “high priority ” this offseason.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t delve into contract details when he spoke to reporters from the Scouting Combine on Wednesday, but he did underline some of the reasons why the Vikings are so interested in securing a future with Jefferson. O’Connell noted Jefferson’s “unbelievable talent” and his growth as a leader while saying he sees the potential for even bigger things in 2023 and beyond.

“He takes it very seriously how much people and young kids look up to him. And I just watch the way he carries himself every single day and week, and to say I’m excited about coaching Justin for a really long time is an understatement,” O’Connell said, via the team’s website. “As crazy as it sounds, leading the league in yards and receptions, I really think he and I have really just scratched the surface of where we want to go as an offense — and particularly with him as our premier receiver.”

There’s no downplaying Jefferson’s importance to the Vikings and that’s going to lead to a very big contract at some point in the near future.