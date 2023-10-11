Kevin O’Connell: We feel like we have plenty of playmakers without Justin Jefferson

The Vikings have not officially placed wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, but they are expected to make that move as a result of the hamstring injury that he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Given how big a role Jefferson has played since getting to Minnesota, there have been questions about how the Vikings offense will adapt to not having Jefferson on the field for at least the next four games. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell acknowledged the need to adjust the offense given how much attention Jeffereson usually receives from opposing defenses but he said he’s confident the team still has the right pieces on hand to make everything work.

“We’ve got to change the way we look at it and we’ve got to get back to making sure that we have sound plays versus the looks we think we’re going to get,” O’Connell said. “Give our guys, our playmakers — which we feel like we have plenty, even losing the best receiver in football. We still are really excited about Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn’s been ultra consistent, T.J. Hockenson, there’s a reason why he’s here, and we’ll continue to build things on all downs to keep him involved, and then how does C.J. Ham or Josh Oliver or Johnny Mundt﻿ or ﻿Brandon Powell — how do those guys fit in in their complementary roles, where they can really, really see some premier opportunities.”

The Vikings face the Bears this weekend and Chicago’s defense has been forgiving to opposing passing games. That could prove to be just what the Vikings need to find their post-Jefferson offensive footing.