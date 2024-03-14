Kevin O’Connell: We’re in “complete alignment” with QB plans

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said that one of the things that drew him to sign with the Falcons as a free agent was his feeling that he, head coach Raheem Morris, General Manager Terry Fontenot and team owner Arthur Blank are “on the same page” and called that an integral part of winning a Super Bowl.

While Cousins was talking about the Vikings, the timing of the comments meant that they were going to be taken as a possible contrast to the Vikings team he chose to leave. During a Thursday press conference, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah were asked if there were differing views about how hard to push for Cousins’ return.

O’Connell said that everyone, including ownership, was in “complete alignment” with how things were handled and that “sometimes things just don’t work out” the way everyone would have wanted.

“As much as I would have liked to have Kirk here, the right thing moving forward for our team is where we are today,” O’Connell said.

When it comes to who will be at quarterback in 2024, O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah focused on the flexibility the team has at the position. Sam Darnold signed a one-year deal with the team and they said they could make other additions while also keeping the door open to add a player in the first round of the draft.

Cousins’ return would have led to fewer questions, but the Vikings will now have to navigate the reality of life without the quarterback.