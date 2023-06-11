 Skip navigation
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kevin Stefanski: Browns take educating players about gambling rules seriously

  
Published June 11, 2023 09:19 AM
41G5KOTPsawo
June 7, 2023 09:17 AM
Despite a turbulent first season with the Browns, Chris Simms tells Mike Florio why he sees a big rebound year for Deshaun Watson, the No. 9 QB on his Top 40 QB Countdown.

Multiple NFL players have been busted for violating the league’s gambling rules this offseason, and that has NFL coaches at work on making sure their players understand what the rules are.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said his team already educated its players about gambling, but there’s been a renewed emphasis in recent months.

“We take it really seriously,” Stefanski said. “You could ask the players. We’ve talked a lot about it throughout this offseason. Just because you’re teaching off things that are happening around our game and happening with other teams, and we don’t want to lose a guy for any reason. We don’t want them to get injured, we don’t want to lose a guy for breaking a rule of any sort. So you have to educate them on the rules because there is some things that are new, as you know, with sports gambling. So part of my job and our job with this organization is to educate our players. We’re going to spend more time on it.”

It’s clear that the message hasn’t gotten through to every player. Coaches aren’t doing their jobs if they aren’t ensuring that their players know the rules.