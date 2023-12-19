Kevin Stefanski: Myles Garrett is the defensive player of the year

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had his fourth-straight game without a sack against the Bears on Sunday, but that run hasn’t done anything to change head coach Kevin Stefanski’s view of how well Garrett is playing this season.

On Monday, Stefanski referenced Garrett’s recent complaints about officials ignoring holding penalties that players commit against him by saying that he knows Garrett is “frustrated” during games right now. Stefanski then moved on to his “soap box” by calling Garrett the best player on the best defense in the league and saying that he should be honored as the best defensive player in the entire league once the year is out.

“He won’t be denied, gets the guy on the ground. . . . I think what happens with our game, we get so wrapped up in sacks, he makes a play on a crack toss late in the game that loses 6 yards,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “And if it’s a sack, people think it adds to the statistics or whatever. He’s dominant as a defensive player, so he’s the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. I don’t think it’s close, and he’s going to finish strong for this football team, but to get so wrapped up as we do as a football society when it comes to sacks, I mean just talk about the guy that affects the game, that pressures the quarterback, that plays the run, that plays with unbelievable effort. I don’t know that there’s anybody in the same realm as him.”

Whatever the sack total, the attention opposing offenses pay to Garrett make it clear how much impact he has on games and he has played a major role in keeping the Browns on track for the playoffs despite starting four different quarterbacks. It remains to be seen if that will result in the defensive player of the year award but Garrett’s as strong a candidate as there is in the league.