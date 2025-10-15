Kevin Stefanski on outside criticism: You can’t listen to that type of stuff

The Browns have started the season 1-5 and the public heat is being turned up on head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Though Stefanski is a two-time AP coach of the year winner, Cleveland has gone 4-19 over the last two seasons. The Browns won their only playoff game since returning to the league in 1999 under Stefanski — but that was back in his first season, 2020.

As the season continues, how is Stefanski dealing with the outside noise?

“I don’t listen to it,” Stefanski said in his Wednesday press conference. “It’s probably the easiest way.

“I grew up in Philly. I was a longtime listener of 610 WIP. So, I understand the media role and I understand for our fans, that’s an important part of our interest in this game. But I also know in my chair that I’m currently sitting in, that you can’t listen to that type of stuff.”

The Browns’ next shot to win will be against the fellow 1-5 Dolphins, who also have a coach facing questions about his job security.

We’ll see if Cleveland or Miami elects to make a staff change after Sunday’s contest.