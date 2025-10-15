 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski on outside criticism: You can't listen to that type of stuff

  
Published October 15, 2025 11:38 AM

The Browns have started the season 1-5 and the public heat is being turned up on head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Though Stefanski is a two-time AP coach of the year winner, Cleveland has gone 4-19 over the last two seasons. The Browns won their only playoff game since returning to the league in 1999 under Stefanski — but that was back in his first season, 2020.

As the season continues, how is Stefanski dealing with the outside noise?

I don’t listen to it,” Stefanski said in his Wednesday press conference. “It’s probably the easiest way.

“I grew up in Philly. I was a longtime listener of 610 WIP. So, I understand the media role and I understand for our fans, that’s an important part of our interest in this game. But I also know in my chair that I’m currently sitting in, that you can’t listen to that type of stuff.”

The Browns’ next shot to win will be against the fellow 1-5 Dolphins, who also have a coach facing questions about his job security.

We’ll see if Cleveland or Miami elects to make a staff change after Sunday’s contest.