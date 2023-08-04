Kevin Stefanski pleased with how Browns’ young players performed in preseason debut

By the time the Browns rallied for a comeback win over the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game, most of the players on the field were young players who won’t be on the field when the regular season starts. But Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski liked what he saw.

“Really fun night for us just to watch those young guys compete and fly around,” Stefanski said. “Never perfect, oftentimes the opposite of perfect, but flying around, giving great effort. Loved how all the guys who weren’t playing were into it and they were cheering their teammates on and giving great support. So really proud of that effort.”

Browns wide receiver Austin Watkins had two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown, and Stefanski was pleased with that.

“I’ve been really impressed with Watkins,” Stefanski said. “He’s caught up to what we’re doing and what we’re about and is giving some really good reps.”

The Browns 1-0 record in the preseason doesn’t really mean anything, but there were some individual players who may have helped their chances of being on the team when the games count.