Kevin Stefanski: We’re definitely going to bring in another QB

The Browns did not keep three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have three on hand once the season gets underway.

Kellen Mond was set to be waived last week, but wound up returning as the No. 3 behind Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson after the Browns traded Joshua Dobbs to the Browns. Mond’s stay of execution ended on Tuesday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a press conference after the cuts that the team would be looking to add another one.

“We have a plan,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I think we’re definitely going to bring in another quarterback soon. But we will kind of let you guys know what’s the plan moving forward. I think it’ll be interesting around the league what teams decide to keep three on the active, which teams decide to keep some guys on the practice squad.”

Stefanski indicated the Browns would be adding their next quarterback to the practice squad, but he was speaking before all the league’s cuts were known and an appealing name on the waiver wire could lead to a change in plans in Cleveland.