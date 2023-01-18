Kevin Stefanski: We’re thrilled Jim Schwartz is joining our staff to lead our defense

The Browns have made it official, announcing they’ve hired Jim Schwartz to be their defensive coordinator.

Schwartz comes to Cleveland after spending a pair of seasons with Tennessee as the club’s senior defensive assistant. Before that, he was with the Eagles for five years as their defensive coordinator, winning Super Bowl LII.

“Jim Schwartz has been an outstanding coach in this league for a very long time, and we are thrilled that he is joining our staff to lead our defense as the defensive coordinator,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. “Jim has seen defensive success at each of his coaching stops because he knows how to get the best out of his players and will match scheme to suit strengths. Jim is a passionate leader who believes in teaching fundamentals.

“We’re excited about the vast experience he brings to our staff to meet the demands it takes to consistently defend the varying offenses in the AFC North and across the National Football League.”

Schwartz was a longtime defensive coordinator with the Titans under Jeff Fisher. He compiled a 29-51 record as lions head coach from 2009-2013 and also was the bills defensive coordinator in 2014.

This will actually be Schwartz’s second tenure in Cleveland, as he spent a few years with the club in the 90s as a scout when Bill Belichick was the team’s head coach.