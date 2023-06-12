 Skip navigation
Kevin Zeitler to attend minicamp as he seeks new contract

  
Published June 12, 2023 07:52 AM
May 25, 2023 08:15 AM
With Lamar Jackson planning to be at the remainder of the Ravens’ OTAs, Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze John Harbaugh’s message about the importance of practices and why no workouts can replicate OTAs.

The Ravens will have one of their key offensive lineman in the building for mandatory minicamp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports guard Kevin Zeitler will be a full participant at minicamp this week, despite seeking a new contract from the team.

To this point, Zeitler had not participated in the voluntary offseason program.

Zeitler, 33, is entering the last year of his deal with Baltimore. He is set to earn $1.165 million in base salary for the coming season.

A Cincinnati first-round pick back in 2012, Zeitler has started 166 games for the Bengals, Browns, Giants, and Ravens. He signed a three-year contract with Baltimore in March of 2021.